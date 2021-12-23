Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $450.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.49.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

