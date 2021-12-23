Bitblocks Price Up 71.6% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitblocks has a market cap of $256,124.58 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.96 or 0.99291761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $710.11 or 0.01463339 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

