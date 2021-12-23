Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.10 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.91 million and $177.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

