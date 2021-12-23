Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00340064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00139136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.