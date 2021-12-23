Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $239.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.