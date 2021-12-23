BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 4,300 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

