BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019804 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,091,418 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

