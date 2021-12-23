BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 153,940 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

