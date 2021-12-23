BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:FRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $13.81.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
