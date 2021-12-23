BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.37 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.