Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.