Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

