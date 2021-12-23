Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,831,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 481,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 299,825 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

