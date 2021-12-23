Blue Chip Partners Inc. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $549.13 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

