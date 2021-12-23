BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 84.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

