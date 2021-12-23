BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €63.00 ($70.79) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.08 ($73.13).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €59.35 ($66.69) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.08. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

