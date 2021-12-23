Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $7.14 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

