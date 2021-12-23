boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 379.58 ($5.01).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 116.70 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.08. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,446.29).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

