Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.18.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$35.07 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$32.94 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.