Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $114.67 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

