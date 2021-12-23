Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

