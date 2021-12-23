Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 125,000 Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TYRA stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TYRA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

