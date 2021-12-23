Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Financial Contrast

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -27.80% N/A -53.32% Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Youdao and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 2.88 -$268.63 million ($1.84) -6.13 Boxlight $54.89 million 1.55 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -4.72

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Youdao and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 65.59%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 313.63%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Boxlight beats Youdao on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

