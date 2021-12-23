Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.