Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

