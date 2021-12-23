Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,493 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 2.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 526,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 394,265 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 369,852 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,550.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 247,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.