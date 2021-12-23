Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

