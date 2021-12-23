Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,996 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

