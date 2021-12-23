Braze Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Braze in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Braze stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

