Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.25. 1,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRDG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

