Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Bridgeline Digital worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

