Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.