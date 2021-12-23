Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $168.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $152,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 264,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,103. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

