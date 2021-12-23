BrightSphere Investment Group plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BSA)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,050,488 shares of company stock worth $347,457,996 over the last 90 days.

