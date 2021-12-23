Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.04. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $79.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.73. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.