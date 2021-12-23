Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post $392.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.06 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $100.95 on Monday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.