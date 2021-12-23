Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,566. Infinera has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

