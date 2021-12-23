Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

