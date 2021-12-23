Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

