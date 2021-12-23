Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
