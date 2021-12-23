Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $96.97 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.