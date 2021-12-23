Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $96.97 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.