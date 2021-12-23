Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

