Brokerages Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $3,132,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

