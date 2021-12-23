Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 153.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,158. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

