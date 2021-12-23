Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,415. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,320. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.