Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $2.53 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KemPharm by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in KemPharm by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 92,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

