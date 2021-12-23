Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

