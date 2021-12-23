Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 841,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,142. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

