Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 841,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,142. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $47.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
