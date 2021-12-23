Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.13. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

OVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 31,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

