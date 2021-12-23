Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce -$1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings per share of ($1.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.24). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 670.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,098. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

