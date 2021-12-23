Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $7.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.19 billion and the highest is $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 320,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,369. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,977 shares of company stock worth $7,615,214. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

